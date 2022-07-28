Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $319.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

