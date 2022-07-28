Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

