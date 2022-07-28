HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

