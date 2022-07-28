HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HBBHF stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.30. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

