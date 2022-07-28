Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 6.3 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $429.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

