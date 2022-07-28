Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 2.42% of The Hackett Group worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $659.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

