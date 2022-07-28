Hosking Partners LLP Has $10.56 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,032 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 17,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,977. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

