Hosking Partners LLP Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

