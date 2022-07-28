Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.59 Million Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 109,096 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 5.58% of Diana Shipping worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $558,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.73%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

