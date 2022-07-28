Hosking Partners LLP Has $56.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $56,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taika Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.8% during the first quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 14,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.45.

TSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

