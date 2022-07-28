Hosking Partners LLP Sells 21,810 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $102,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.00. 136,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

