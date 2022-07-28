Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,919 shares during the quarter. MBIA comprises about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $38,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Profile

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.