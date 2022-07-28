H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Lifted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $8,069,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

