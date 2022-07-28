Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $202.23. 665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.53.

The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

