HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns “Initiates” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their initiates rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.29 on Wednesday, hitting $301.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,346. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.