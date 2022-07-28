Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $529.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $529.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.22.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of HUM stock opened at $478.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
