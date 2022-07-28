Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $529.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $529.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.22.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $478.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

