Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.75-$24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM traded up $5.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $484.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.44.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

