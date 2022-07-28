Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

AES Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

