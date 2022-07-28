Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00012901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $25.28 million and approximately $205,852.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,792,598 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

