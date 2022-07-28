Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 456.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

HYSNY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

