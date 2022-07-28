Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 456.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
HYSNY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.32.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.