ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. ICON Public updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.85 EPS.
Shares of ICLR stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.30. 11,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,640. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICON Public stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
