ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. ICON Public updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.85 EPS.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.30. 11,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,640. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICON Public stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ICON Public

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

