IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 360 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

