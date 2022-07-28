IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.