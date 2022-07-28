IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

