IFG Advisory LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

