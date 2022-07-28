IFG Advisory LLC Has $375,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.

