IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.29 and its 200 day moving average is $432.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

