IFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,388 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PZA stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

