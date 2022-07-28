IFG Advisory LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 660,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,493,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

