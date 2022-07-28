iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IHRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,204,080 shares of company stock worth $44,692,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

