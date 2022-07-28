Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Illumina by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,654. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day moving average of $288.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

