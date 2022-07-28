Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $76.06 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $116.86 or 0.00489391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00855581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.