Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $76.06 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $116.86 or 0.00489391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00855581 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
