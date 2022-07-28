ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,176.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,700.76 and $1,176.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00236929 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,911,098 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

