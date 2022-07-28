Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.56. 1,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Imago BioSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $603.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.