Impinj’s (PI) Maintains Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of PI stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. 9,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,688. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

