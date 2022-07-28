Infosys’ (INFY) Maintains Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
INFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.
Infosys Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of INFY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 256,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
