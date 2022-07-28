Infosys’ (INFY) Maintains Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

INFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 256,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

