Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

