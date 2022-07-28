Insider Buying: EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Buys 720,625 Shares of Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 720,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £180,156.25 ($217,055.72).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Amjad Bseisu bought 597,210 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £149,302.50 ($179,882.53).

On Friday, July 15th, Amjad Bseisu bought 1,040,063 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £239,214.49 ($288,210.23).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Amjad Bseisu bought 1,083,406 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £238,349.32 ($287,167.86).

On Friday, June 17th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £186,370.34 ($224,542.58).

On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu bought 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £132,727.41 ($159,912.54).

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.06 million and a PE ratio of 155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.97. EnQuest PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnQuest Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

