Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$61,875.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,402,500.
Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
TSE FR opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3,043.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.63.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Articles
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.