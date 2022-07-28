Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 2,038,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,142. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

