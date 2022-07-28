Insider Buying: Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Insider Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($47,710.84).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

SEQI stock opened at GBX 88.06 ($1.06) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 82.90 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.60 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.44.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

