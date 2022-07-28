Insider Buying: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

On Saturday, April 30th, Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.