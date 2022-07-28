Insider Buying: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, April 30th, Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
