Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

CRM traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $182.22. 163,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

