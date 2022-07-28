Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) COO Sells $118,681.94 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

