Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.

On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 10,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

