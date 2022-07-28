Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

