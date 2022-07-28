Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NTLA traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,800. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.98. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Earnings History for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

