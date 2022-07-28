Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTLA traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,800. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.98. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

