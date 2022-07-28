Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

