International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,671,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,364,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.24. 41,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,756. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.