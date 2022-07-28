Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.11. The company had a trading volume of 407,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,637. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

